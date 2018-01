WE GOT OURSELVES A BABY BUMP!!!!

And there it is! @TMZ gets the first picture of Kylie Jenner out in the wild with her baby bump on full display. (She hasn’t been seen in public since September.) pic.twitter.com/2ARtMDdmCj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 25, 2018

Kylie Jenner in hiding has finally come to an end as she was finally seen in public for the first time since September. The photo features Kylie walking with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Momma Jenner.

You really have to look to see the bump as she does her very best to hide it with thee black, over-sized sweater, but there’s definitely something there.

Well now that we have one, let the pictures begin to flow.

By Alex Perlin