You ever get so mad at someone that all you want to do is chuck a burrito right at their stupid face? Because apparently that is a thing in the Taco Bell community as one Taco Bell employee just couldn’t take it anymore.

The incident took place on Monday at a Spartanburg, S.C., Taco Bell, where a woman said that one of her employees got so frustrated with her that he completely lost it, grabbed a sizzling, hot burrito and just let it rip.

The burrito thrower was sick and tired of working the morning shifts and wasn’t shy about letting it be known. This led to him getting into arguments with the other employees and that’s when one of the employees had enough and told him to “stop being a crybaby.”

Those four words would lead to the throw of a lifetime.

“She stated that when he threw the burrito, the melted cheese got all over her left arm and went all down her left side and leg,” the report stated. “She stated that it made a mess of the entire kitchen as well, getting cheese over all the appliances.”

It’s hard not to laugh at something like this, but the simple fact that he just wasted a burrito is enough for me to help the police find this man so they can deliver the punishment that he so rightfully deserves.

Fingers crossed for the video to be released.

By Alex Perlin