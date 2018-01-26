Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B’s success in 2017 is a one for the books. As the MC prepares to compete for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at this weekend’s GRAMMY awards, Cardi’s hitting the party circuit with her signature charm.

The rapper performed at the Warner Music Group’s pre-GRAMMY party, which featured cocktails called the “Lil Juicy Vert” and the “Bodak Bubbles,” reports Billboard.

During her set, Cardi cycled through her banner 2017 hits like Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix, her Offset collaboration “Lick,” G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” and her latest single “Bartier Cardi.” To close the show, she launched into her mega-hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

Attendees included Kelly Clarkson, Ciara, Gucci Mane, Jannelle Monae and Bebe Rexha.

Check out fan footage of Cardi’s performance, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.