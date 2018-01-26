In an attempt to be like Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke broke Twitter yesterday by announcing to her fans that they would get a chance to hear her first solo single starting today.

The title of the song is “Perfect” and the name certainly doesn’t disappoint. “Perfect” is a collaboration with German DJ Topic that is a bright, catchy pop anthem that makes everybody feel great about themselves.

While this may be her fist solo single, this isn’t the first time where she stepped out of the Fifth Harmony limelight. She was a featured on Lost King & ASAP Ferg‘s 2016 release ‘Look at Us Now’.