C U L T U R E I I O U T N O W pic.twitter.com/FIcAAarGCk — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) January 26, 2018

Exactly one year after Migos dropped their wildly successful debut album Culture, which not only landed the top spot on Billboard 200, but a Grammy nod for “Best Rap Album” as well, they are back with the second installment of Culture II.

Led by the top 10 single “MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and the Pharrell-produced “Stir Fry,” which was performed last night on The Tonight Show, the trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff include some of the biggest names in the game for the 24-track second installment Culture II boasts appearances from Drake, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Stream Culture II below…

By Alex Perlin