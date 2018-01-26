Somebody at Vanity Fair has some explaining to do.

"YOU get a hand! And YOU get a hand! And YOU get a hand!" pic.twitter.com/4lsl1vGW0K — Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) January 25, 2018

On Thursday, the magazine published a series of photos from its 2018 Hollywood issue, and one of those images featured a three-handed Oprah Winfrey. But it didn’t stop there. Reese Witherspoon was given a 3rd leg in another picture and even though her legs are absolutely fantastic, it was a bit much.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

But not even an extra hand or leg could take away from the brilliance that radiates off these two women and quite frankly, I’ve seen worse.

By Alex Perlin