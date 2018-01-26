Filed Under:3 hands, 3 legs, Oprah Winfrey, Photoshoot, Reese Witherspoon, Vanity Fair

Somebody at Vanity Fair has some explaining to do.

On Thursday, the magazine published a series of photos from its 2018 Hollywood issue, and one of those images featured a three-handed Oprah Winfrey. But it didn’t stop there. Reese Witherspoon was given a 3rd leg in another picture and even though her legs are absolutely fantastic, it was a bit much.

But not even an extra hand or leg could take away from the brilliance that radiates off these two women and quite frankly, I’ve seen worse.

 

By Alex Perlin

