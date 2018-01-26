I absolutely love to dance. And, yes, of course, I LOVE to get down at the club…but I LOVE taking dance classes and learning choreography.

I started dancing tap, ballet and) jazz when I was about 4-years old. I continued my dance education at the School of creative and performing arts (SCPA) at Chula Vista Jr. High (what what!!!!) and then carried on at Chula Vista High School.

I stopped taking dance classes my Junior year in high school so that I could join show choir, Dream Girls, and Main Attraction – So I still danced, I just added some singing 😉

After high school, I danced a little hip-hop and ballet at Mesa College, and then it ended 😩.

I got busy, it got expensive…excuses, excuses…but I always tried to squeeze in some kind of dance class in my life when I could.

I’ve done jazz, ballet, hip-hop, tap, Zumba…BUT NEVER BACHATA, AND I COULD’NT WAIT!!!

I love Bachata music…and have always seen beautiful videos of people dancing to it, but I’ve never really known the basic bachata steps, until I went to Speranza Dance Studio in National City!!!!

I met Jess and Mimi, both dance instructors at Speranza, and I decided to try a bachata class.

I was RUSTY. Really tho…It was a bit of a challenge for me, but SO MUCH FUN. Also, everyone wears heels to this class, WHICH IS SO IMPRESSIVE. I had sneakers on, though. Hahahaha. But it was totally okay 😉 Next time I’ll have to bring some heels though!

Bachata music originated in the Dominican Republic and it has a very loving, romantic and sensual sound so, yes, naturally, the moves, when you’re dancing to bachata, are JUST LIKE THAT – Very expressive, very sensual, you touch your body, move your hips and really just let go and feel the music.

I loved watching these ladies and learning from them, and I CAN’T WAIT TO GO BACK!

They also offer, cumbia, salsa, hip hop, burlesque and more dance classes! Check them out!