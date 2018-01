Listen to ENERGY 97.3 this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to BOOMSHAKA 2018 Reggae Music Festival featuring Stick Figure, San Diego’s own Tribal Seeds, The Original Wailers, Don Carlos, Hirie, The Expanders, Aloha Radio, DJ Carlos Culture and Tribe of Kings + more! – Happening Monday, February 19th at Valley View Casino Center. Powered by JOIN BOUNCE Rideshare.