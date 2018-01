Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” is the hottest book going on in the world and the GRAMMYs took full advantage of that in a hilarious segment.

Cher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, DJ Khaled and even Hilary Clinton were among the celebrities to join Grammys host James Corden in auditions to do voice overs for Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t think it was too funny but who cares, we did.