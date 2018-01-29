Julie Chen attends the 2017 CBS Upfront at the Plaza Hotel in New York, NY, on May 17, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Big Brother is one of the reality TV shows that had stood strong against the battle of time. It has successfully pulled of 19 dramatic seasons and now, they are taking their game to a whole new level by bringing in celebrities to the Big Brother House and quite frankly, I’m stoked.

The game of Big Brother is based of alliances, betrayals and competition. To see celebrities play this dirty game is what television is all about. So without further ado, lets see who’s on this cast!

Confirmed Celebrity Big Brother Cast Members –

Omarosa Manigault

Ross Mathews

Shannon Elizabeth

Ron Artest

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Chuck Lidell

Brandi Glanville

Mark McGrath

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.

By Alex Perlin