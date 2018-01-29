Filed Under:CBS, celebrity big brother
Big Brother is one of the reality TV shows that had stood strong against the battle of time. It has successfully pulled of 19 dramatic seasons and now, they are taking their game to a whole new level by bringing in celebrities to the Big Brother House and quite frankly, I’m stoked.

The game of Big Brother is based of alliances, betrayals and competition. To see celebrities play this dirty game is what television is all about. So without further ado, lets see who’s on this cast!

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.

By Alex Perlin

