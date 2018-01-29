Logic's full unedited speech from his performance tonight. Had the whole room on their feet #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tXOWAGDMKO — Lines of Logic™ (@LinesofLogic) January 29, 2018

Once again, Logic brought down the house with a powerful performance of “1-800-273-8255” but something weird happened after he was finished.

Logic was giving a very heartfelt speech to the audience that touched on everything love and standing up to predators to Donald Trump. For some reason, CBS stepped in and began to censor his speech. This obviously upset a lot of people out there and the uncensored speech was demanded by the public.

Even though it is wrong and upsetting that Logic got interrupted, we’re glad that we could hear most of his beautiful message about hope and strength.

By Alex Perlin