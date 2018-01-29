Parq BIG GAME Viewing Party, Sun. 2/4!

Join ENERGY 97.3 at Parq for the BIG GAME Viewing Party on February 4th hosted by Sonic!

Watch the BIG GAME on the Ultra High Definition LED wall with amazing seating, great food, specialty cocktails, and sounds by DYNAMIQ!

VIP Tables are limited and you can reserve with food and drinks delivered to your table. For tickets and table reservations, email vip@parqsd.com or visit ParqSD.com.

This event is 21+.

Dress code is strictly enforced.

Tickets are non-refundable.

All attendees must have a valid ID.

MUST PRESENT HARD OR E-TICKET UPON ENTRY.