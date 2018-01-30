Ant-Man isn’t going to get the same type of hype as Black Panther and that’s certainly understandable, but we definitely need to at least start talking about the new upcoming superhero movie because this movie looks DOPE!

First and foremost, let’s talk about Antman’s new superhero pal, The Wasp. Played by Evangeline Lilly, The Wasp has the same shrinking ability as Ant-Man with some extra benefits that have her bringing a bunch of anticipation for this sequel.

But the shrinking doesn’t just stop there. From the looks of it, just about anything can shrink in this upcoming movie and something tells me that everything will.