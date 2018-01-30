By Radio.com

Reports are surfacing that thirty-five-year-old actor and singer Mark Salling of GLEE fame was found dead of an apparent suicide today (Jan. 30) in Los Angeles, CA.

The official cause has not yet been released but TMZ reports he may have hung himself.

In a statement to People, attorney Michael Proctor confirmed Salling’s passing.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgement.”

It was in October of 2017 that Salling pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. A formal sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 7th.

More as the story develops.