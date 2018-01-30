We feel ya, ash.
The PUMA x Hello Kitty Suede Classic toebox, tongue, laces, heel, and Formstripe is crimson. It features a Hello Kitty pattern and a chunky, white sole. The shoes come in adult, junior, pre-school, and infant sizes.
By Alex Perlin
Hello Kitty shoes seems like something straight out of a 5 year old girl’s dream and thanks to the help from Puma, little girls (and some adults out there, who are we kidding) will have the chance to rock these purrrrfect new shoes.
The Hello Kitty x Puma collection will cruise into Puma Stores, puma.com, sanrio.com, and select Sanrio stores as of Thursday, Feb. 8 and understandably, people can not wait.
