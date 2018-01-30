True style icons last #ForAllTime. PUMA x HELLO KITTY pic.twitter.com/CFO2GA8hRp — Xtrendstore (@xtrendstore) January 29, 2018

Hello Kitty shoes seems like something straight out of a 5 year old girl’s dream and thanks to the help from Puma, little girls (and some adults out there, who are we kidding) will have the chance to rock these purrrrfect new shoes.

The Hello Kitty x Puma collection will cruise into Puma Stores, puma.com, sanrio.com, and select Sanrio stores as of Thursday, Feb. 8 and understandably, people can not wait.

I can’t sleep because of the hello kitty x puma collaboration…I need all of it. Someone pls — ash ♡ (@ashlizzlefoshiz) January 30, 2018