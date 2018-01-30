Kim Kardashian West did what she does best and broke the internet with her body.
Kim posted a series of revealing photos on Instagram of her new controversial cornrow look, including my personal favorite, a completely topless photo with her nipples slightly blurred out, wearing only a skimpy white thong and fur coat.
Those pictures inevitably became controversial, which resulted in Kim clapping back at critics who slammed her for cultural appropriation after posting several photos of herself in her new blonde cornrows. But the online critic to set off the mother of 3 was none other than the Mean Girl herself, Lindsay Lohan.
Khloé Kardashian had enough of the bad-mouthing and stood by her sister, letting the Twitter universe know just how big of a fan she is of her sister right now.
Lindsey Lohan vs. Kim K. The plot for the new Mean Girls movie. Love it.
By Alex Perlin