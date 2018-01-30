Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Russo/imageSPACE). *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Kim Kardashian West did what she does best and broke the internet with her body.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Kim posted a series of revealing photos on Instagram of her new controversial cornrow look, including my personal favorite, a completely topless photo with her nipples slightly blurred out, wearing only a skimpy white thong and fur coat.

Those pictures inevitably became controversial, which resulted in Kim clapping back at critics who slammed her for cultural appropriation after posting several photos of herself in her new blonde cornrows. But the online critic to set off the mother of 3 was none other than the Mean Girl herself, Lindsay Lohan.

Update Kim K responded to Lindsey Lohan and it’s absolute gold. pic.twitter.com/yrF1Ccatt8 — Amee Dominguez (@AmeeLDominguez) January 29, 2018

Khloé Kardashian had enough of the bad-mouthing and stood by her sister, letting the Twitter universe know just how big of a fan she is of her sister right now.

I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Lindsey Lohan vs. Kim K. The plot for the new Mean Girls movie. Love it.

