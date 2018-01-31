Singer Chris Brown watches action at the NCAA South Regional on Friday, March 26, 2010, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by George Bridges/MCT/Sipa USA)

I miss the days when Chris Brown used to release music and I actually would get super excited. Nowadays, it just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

That isn’t going to stop this blog though as I know some of you still have some loyalty to Breezy, so here’s some new material for y’all.

Titled “State Of The Union” and perfectly-released on the same day as Trump’s US State Of The Union address, the song focuses on his personal struggles and overcoming any hurdles life brings.

By Alex Perlin