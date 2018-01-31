Filed Under:Breezy, Chris Brown, Donald Trump, New Music, State Of The Union
Singer Chris Brown watches action at the NCAA South Regional on Friday, March 26, 2010, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by George Bridges/MCT/Sipa USA)

I miss the days when Chris Brown used to release music and I actually would get super excited. Nowadays, it just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

That isn’t going to stop this blog though as I know some of you still have some loyalty to Breezy, so here’s some new material for y’all.

Titled “State Of The Union” and perfectly-released on the same day as Trump’s US State Of The Union address, the song focuses on his personal struggles and overcoming any hurdles life brings.

 

By Alex Perlin

 

