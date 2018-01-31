Filed Under:Fabolous, French Montana, grammys, Instagram, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Photoshop

To get photoshopped out of a picture hurts. Someone is literally taking away your existence in a moment. The only people that deserve that type of treatment are exes.

But apparently, Diddy has some sort of problem with French Montana and Fabolous as he CLEARLY photoshops the two out of a picture with rap greats, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and JAY-Z.

Here’s the first picture that French Montana posted that shows the 5 rappers enjoying a beautiful Kodak moment at the 2018 Grammys.

Now comes Diddy’s post, where Fab and French seemingly vanish out of thin air.

3 Kings! 3 GREAT FRIENDS! Love you guys. #BlackGreatness

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

It’s bad enough that Diddy decreased the width of the picture to erase Fab from the Kodak moment, but my man French was literally right in the middle of all the fun and Diddy was having no part of that. Poor guy was just having the time of his life with his heroes.

Sometimes, you just can’t sit at the cool kids’ table.

 

By Alex Perlin

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live