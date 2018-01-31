To get photoshopped out of a picture hurts. Someone is literally taking away your existence in a moment. The only people that deserve that type of treatment are exes.

But apparently, Diddy has some sort of problem with French Montana and Fabolous as he CLEARLY photoshops the two out of a picture with rap greats, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and JAY-Z.

Here’s the first picture that French Montana posted that shows the 5 rappers enjoying a beautiful Kodak moment at the 2018 Grammys.

STUDENT OF THE GAME !!! TRYNA PLAY FOREVER !!!!! ‼️ pic.twitter.com/FkKJpw1wCR — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 30, 2018

Now comes Diddy’s post, where Fab and French seemingly vanish out of thin air.

It’s bad enough that Diddy decreased the width of the picture to erase Fab from the Kodak moment, but my man French was literally right in the middle of all the fun and Diddy was having no part of that. Poor guy was just having the time of his life with his heroes.

Sometimes, you just can’t sit at the cool kids’ table.

By Alex Perlin