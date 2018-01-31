Filed Under:comeback, iggy azalea, New Music, quavo, Savior

In an attempt for us to not completely forget about her, Iggy Azalea is back to making new music and even though we didn’t believe her, she proved us wrong by releasing a little tease of her new song with Quavo, “Savior.”

The song in its entirety is set to be released this Friday and I gotta say, I’m actually intrigued. This Iggy isn’t something that I am used to and the Quavo feature will always peak my interest at least a little bit.

Is this the beginning to a new version of Iggy Azalea? Only time will tell.

 

By Alex Perlin

