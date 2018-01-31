In an attempt for us to not completely forget about her, Iggy Azalea is back to making new music and even though we didn’t believe her, she proved us wrong by releasing a little tease of her new song with Quavo, “Savior.”

The song in its entirety is set to be released this Friday and I gotta say, I’m actually intrigued. This Iggy isn’t something that I am used to and the Quavo feature will always peak my interest at least a little bit.

Is this the beginning to a new version of Iggy Azalea? Only time will tell.

By Alex Perlin