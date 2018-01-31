Photo: Zoe Meyers / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The music for Black Panther is here.

Kendrick Lamar, who serves as the soundtrack’s curator, made the big reveal, sharing the album art along with the tracklist.

Lamar appears on five of 12 tracks on the album, which also features appearances from The Weeknd, 2Chainz, Vince Staples, Swae Lee, SZA, Schoolboy Q and more.

See the full tracklist below:

1. Kendrick Lamar – “Black Panther”

2. Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

3. Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz & Saudi – “X”

4. Khalid & Swae Lee – “The Ways”

5. Vince Staples & Yugen Blakrok – “Opps”

6. Jorja Smith – “I Am”

7. SOB X RBE – “Paramedic!”

8. Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak & James Blake – “Bloody Waters”

9. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

10. “Redemption Interlude”

11. Zacari & Babes Wodumo – “Redemption”

12. Mozzy, Sjava & Reason – “Seasons”

13. Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott – “Big Shot”

14. The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me”