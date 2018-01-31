Filed Under:Clones, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, YEEZY

What has Paris Hilton been doing lately? Well, she’s been acting as the latest clone for Kim Kardashian.

#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Seriously though, how in the world do these two look so much alike?! Two polar opposites when it comes to look but with magic of make-up, anything is possible.

This is all for Yeezy’s latest campaign, the Kanye West-owned brand recruited numerous Kardashian West lookalikes (including Hilton) to recreate paparazzi images in which the mother-of-three modeled the latest Yeezy designs.

Here are some of the other clones.

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

Just a matter of time before they take over.

 

By Alex Perlin

 

