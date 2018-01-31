What has Paris Hilton been doing lately? Well, she’s been acting as the latest clone for Kim Kardashian.

Seriously though, how in the world do these two look so much alike?! Two polar opposites when it comes to look but with magic of make-up, anything is possible.

This is all for Yeezy’s latest campaign, the Kanye West-owned brand recruited numerous Kardashian West lookalikes (including Hilton) to recreate paparazzi images in which the mother-of-three modeled the latest Yeezy designs.

Here are some of the other clones.

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:24pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:13pm PST

Just a matter of time before they take over.

