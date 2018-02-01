Applebee’s continues to tug on my heart strings with their glorious drink specials. Their $1 drink specials is what allows me to keep faith in humanity. Next up on the menu for $1 drinks is the tropical favorite, Bahama Mamas.
This legendary deal is good for the entire month of February and just as long as you don’t act like an ass, the $1 drinks keep on flowing. Applebee’s version is made with white rum and a “proprietary mix of pineapple, lime, and orange juices with hints of coconut and cherry.”
Applebee’s has never seemed like such an appealing Valentine’s Day date until today.