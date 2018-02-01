Filed Under:app, Mario Kart, mario kart tour, Nintendo, rainbow road, twitter

This is absolutely incredible!

The Mario Kart franchise has stood near and dear to my heart basically my entire life. The greatest racing game to ever hit the market is the perfect blend of competition and harmless fun. There was nothing better than perfecting a drift on Rainbow Road when you were a kid.

Well soon enough, Mario Kart will become mobile. (pun intended)

Nintendo made a big announcement via Twitter that Mario Kart is coming to mobile platforms in the form of Mario Kart Tour and everyone who grew up in the 90’s had their minds blown.

Not much information on the game was announced, though Nintendo did note that it’d hit your phones and tablets by the end of March 2019.

 

By Alex Perlin

