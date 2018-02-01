This Community Moment is brought to you by Mission Federal Credit Union and it’s support of the nonprofit 211 San Diego.

Every day, people throughout our county call 211 San Diego for support – Whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related. For information on enrolling in supplemental food and nutrition programs, services for veterans, employment and education opportunities, this nonprofit organization can help.

Dial 211 to be connected to more than 6,000 health and human services that are available to you locally. Twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, the confidential referral and information line links you to a community resource specialist in San Diego who will help you find regional resources.

211 San Diego is committed to being the first, most essential service to anyone in need. Real people. Real connections. Real help. Learn more at 211SanDiego.org.

And thanks Mission Fed!