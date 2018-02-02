ENERGY 97.3 wants to get you in the Mardi Gras spirit!  Listen in all weeklong to win your way into the Gaslamp Quarter Mardi Gras Beads, Bites, and Booze Tour on Saturday, February 10th.  When we tell you to call, be the 20th caller at 833-388-0973 to win a pair of tickets!  Enjoy an all-inclusive party package with bites and cocktails at 20 bars and restaurants.  Festivities inclusive live music, Brazilian dancers, tons of beads, rooftop after party, and more!  Get your tickets now at SDMardiGras.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live