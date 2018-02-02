Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Halsey is a survivor.

That’s the theme of the pop star’s latest music video, “Sorry.”

The clip features a bloodied Halsey stumbling through a post-apocalyptic city street littered with bodies and crashed vehicles after what looks like a multi-car collision.

The clip was co-directed by Halsey and Sing J Lee.

“Sorry” is the latest track from Halsey’s most recent full-length, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Watch the video below: