Movie trailers were certainly the theme for Super Bowl commercials and Marvel fans were very pleased with what they saw on Sunday.

Disney released a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War during the Super Bowl and WOAH. In the trailer, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declares, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this” and he’s damn right!. Iron Man is alongside some of the biggest stars of the Marvel universe, including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s Spiderman, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Infinity War is a massive culmination of the last ten years of Marvel films and my oh my, we are in for something special!

By Alex Perlin