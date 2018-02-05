Filed Under:Doritos

We have officially taken things too far.

Doritos has revealed they are to launch a new  version of the snack which are quieter to eat and a lot less messy. What does this mean? Well, that glorious crunch you hear when you bite into a Dorito will be gone and the sensation that is left on your fingers will be no more.

First off, how is this even possible? Science is reaching new heights and now it’s starting to hit us where it hurts. This doesn’t even sound good. A chip needs to crunch. It’s what makes a chip a chip and now, I just don’t know anymore.

 

By Alex Perlin

