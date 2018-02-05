We have officially taken things too far.

Doritos are launching crisps that don't crunch loudly when you eat them, and are for some reason branding them as being "for women". — Jim unapologetically (@jamesdraper) February 5, 2018

Doritos has revealed they are to launch a new version of the snack which are quieter to eat and a lot less messy. What does this mean? Well, that glorious crunch you hear when you bite into a Dorito will be gone and the sensation that is left on your fingers will be no more.

First off, how is this even possible? Science is reaching new heights and now it’s starting to hit us where it hurts. This doesn’t even sound good. A chip needs to crunch. It’s what makes a chip a chip and now, I just don’t know anymore.

By Alex Perlin