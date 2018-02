Well this is strange.

Y’all it is SO quiet in here. Only the fake crowd y’all see on camera cares about Justin. pic.twitter.com/V01zFCeLbE — Chaos and Disorder (@onlychyld) February 5, 2018

For those of you that thought seeing Justin Timberlake live at the Super Bowl would be the greatest thing ever, think again. During JT’s 2018 Super Bowl halftime performance, the larger crowd appeared to be completely silent and the fake crowd set up in front of Timberlake’s stage was the only group of people excited to see Timberlake perform.

At least it sounded good on TV….and really, that’s all that matters.

By Alex Perlin