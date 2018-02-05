Yesterday was Super Bowl Sunday which can only mean one thing; jaw-dropping movie trailers.

Of course, Solo: A Star Wars Story, had the entire nation flipping out (as they should) because its Star Wars and this new Han Solo seems like a straight-up badass. Alden Ehrenreich seemingly erases the notion that he can’t fill Harrison Ford’s shoes and honestly, that’s all I was really worried about.

The trailer hints at a mission masterminded by Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett, who recruits Solo, his trusted Chewbacca, Qi’Ra (Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and a character played by Thandie Newton to join his crew.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters May 25th.

By Alex Perlin