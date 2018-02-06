Simply genius!

One Girl Scout, who will most likely be running her own business by the time she graduates high school, took her sales game to a level that no Girl Scout has ever reached. A young girl posted up outside a marijuana dispensary in San Diego, Calif. on, where she sold more than 300 boxes of cookies in just six hours.

The genius behind this idea is spectacular. To take advantage of the legalization of marijuana, which almost always leads to the craving of Girl Scout Cookies, is exactly why I have faith in the upcoming generation. The shop called Urbn Leaf took pride in the business woman and shared a photo of the Girl Scout posing in front of the dispensary holding a stack of cookie boxes while wearing her uniform and Samoa glasses.

A situation where everyone truly is a winner.

By Alex Perlin