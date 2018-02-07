This is some Twilight Zone stuff right here.

Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/SysXOoQgZY — jesse (@jesse21valona) February 5, 2018

Vinyl records have always freaked me out. Maybe it’s because they existed way before my time or the rumors that if you play them backwards, you will receive messages from the devil. But this right here is all the proof I needed to finally come to conclusion that vinyl is creepy AF!

On Monday, a sharp-eared Twitter user posted a video playing Adele’s Hello on vinyl. She slows the pitch way down, morphing the voice into someone who sounds pretty much EXACTLY like Sam Smith.

Don’t believe me? Listen for yourself

By Alex Perlin