Big Sean is bringing the Unfriendly Reminder Tour to Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24th featuring Playboi Carti with Shy Glizzy & Gashi.

Use our presale code to buy your tickets a day earlier than everyone else. Presale begins tomorrow Thursday, February 8th from 10a-10p PST.

To buy presale tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com and enter the code ENERGY. Presale tickets are limited first come, first served basis.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 9th at 10a through Ticketmaster.com.