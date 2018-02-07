Filed Under:Facebook, Corgi, Pony, best friends

What in the world is cuter than a Corgi riding a Pony?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

This all gets even cuter when you read into the context behind all of this. The Corgi is the neighbor’s dog and the dog and pony have established a friendship over time, where they literally can go anywhere with each other as the Corgi has taught himself to hop on the pony’s back and ride along.

The woman who posted the video said she’s gotten tons of feedback from the internet. Did she put the dog on the pony? No. Is her pony for sale? No. Did the dog get hurt? No.

All this is is just two best friends doing what best friends do. Kick it.

 

By Alex Perlin

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live