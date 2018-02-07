What in the world is cuter than a Corgi riding a Pony?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

This all gets even cuter when you read into the context behind all of this. The Corgi is the neighbor’s dog and the dog and pony have established a friendship over time, where they literally can go anywhere with each other as the Corgi has taught himself to hop on the pony’s back and ride along.

The woman who posted the video said she’s gotten tons of feedback from the internet. Did she put the dog on the pony? No. Is her pony for sale? No. Did the dog get hurt? No.

All this is is just two best friends doing what best friends do. Kick it.

By Alex Perlin