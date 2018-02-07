Photo: Rony Alwin
By Scott T. Sterling
Migos are taking the lyrics of their song “Stir Fry” literally.
Offset, Quavo and Takeoff have shared a new video featuring the Atlanta rappers strapping on aprons and adjusting jewelry in a kitchen to whip up an actual stir-fry meal.
Veggies are chopped, spices blended and sauces prepared in the mouth-watering “alternative” clip for the hit track.
The video was produced in conjunction with Tasty, Buzzfeed’s food network.
Watch it below.