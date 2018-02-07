Filed Under:Icon, Jaden Smith, music video, parody, spotify, Will Smith

Everyone’s favorite dad, Will Smith, is just so proud of his son’s accomplishment of reaching 100,000,000 streams on Spotify with his hit song “Icon” that he decided to make him a special video.

The video features Big Willy reenacting Jaden’s interesting music video for “Icon,” which includes emulating his son right down to the haircut, gold chains and clothing (although the dad opted for black slippers rather than Jaden’s white sneakers).

“Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith,” Will captioned the satire. “It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

 

By Alex Perlin

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live