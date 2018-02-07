Everyone’s favorite dad, Will Smith, is just so proud of his son’s accomplishment of reaching 100,000,000 streams on Spotify with his hit song “Icon” that he decided to make him a special video.

The video features Big Willy reenacting Jaden’s interesting music video for “Icon,” which includes emulating his son right down to the haircut, gold chains and clothing (although the dad opted for black slippers rather than Jaden’s white sneakers).

“Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith,” Will captioned the satire. “It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

By Alex Perlin