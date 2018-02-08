Photo: Ben Hider / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

It looks like Britney Spears’ son is getting into the family business. The pop star mom has posted a video of her child at the piano, along with a shocking revelation. He’s a natural.

Related: Britney Spears To Launch ‘Britney: Piece Of Me’ Tour

“A few weeks ago, my son sat down and started playing our piano… he’s never had a lesson a day in his life, so needless to say I started tearing up like a proud mom! My baby is like a lil Mozart!”

You can hear her proud sniffles in the background.

Spears knows all about starting young. When she was 11 she was already a star in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.

The 36-year-old singer recently finished a four-year Vegas run and this summer she’ll take the show on the road.