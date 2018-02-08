Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Today is the big game! For some time there was speculation that Miss Damita Jo, aka THE Janet Jackson, would be part of the half time show. Probably because Justin Timerberlake is performing during half time this year.

What’s the relevance? Well, if you think back to Super Bowl XXXVIII – which was broadcast on February 1, 2004, there was lots of controversy during that half time show when Janet and Justin performed together and the famous “Janet Nip Slip” occurred when Timberlake exposed Janet’s breast which was adorned by some sort of shield.

As seen above, Janet Jackson has confirmed that she is NOT performing with Timberlake this year during half time but Twitter, has turned Super Bowl Sunday, into #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. Yes! that is trending all over Twitter right now!

Fans and celebs are tweeting big ups for Janet. The idea is to praise Janet Jackson on social media starting today at noon. But many tweeters have started early. This trend is coming from the public feeling like the NFL has in way “shaded” Janet out returning to a Super Bowl but have already invited Justin back. Check out the trending hashtag below!

#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Tweets

