Friday, February 9th is the day of the pizza and of course, San Diego is indulging in this delicious holiday. Here are some of the best deals going on around town.

Domino’s: Domino’s dank deal includes medium two-topping pizzas. Medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99. Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Blaze Pizza: Blaze’s deal doesn’t exactly involve pizza, but I’ll let it slide. Free fountain drink to guests with the purchase of any pizza on for National Pizza Day during normal business hours.

Papa John’s: Double the pleasure, double the fun. Now through March 5th, get a large or pan crust Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza for 10 dollars.

Papa Murphy’s: Not only do you have to make your own pizza at Papa Murphy’s, you have to get your own deal as well. Get $2 off any large pizza and $3 off any family-size pizza but both offers are online only.

Olive Garden: The Italian restaurant is joining the party with its new Meatball Pizza Bowl, $8.99. Part of Olive Garden’s Create Your Own Lunch Duos menu.

Cici’s Pizza: Cici’s is bringing you all the pizza you can handle with a $6 all-you can-eat special!

Real Good Food Company: Get $10 off pizzas on Feb. 9 by using the code PIZZA when you place an order online.

Chuck E. Cheese: The mouse is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal. Buy a large pizza and get a free large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza throughout the weekend leading up to National Pizza Day.



Round Table Pizza: Stop in between 2 and 5pm, order a Pepsi fountain drink and get a free cheese or pepperoni personal pizza.



By Alex Perlin