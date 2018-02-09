Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Diddy’s social circle is so vast and diverse that all his friends and associates couldn’t possibly fit in the frame of a single photo. At least, that’s a generous reading of the “Diddy Crop,” a social media power move that has cut Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and others out of photos on his Instagram feed.

Recently he shared an image on Instagram which seemed to edit French Montana and Fabolous out of a shot with Diddy, Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z.

“3 Kings! 3 GREAT FRIENDS! Love you guys. #BlackGreatness,” he captioned the photo. “5 Kings! 5 GREAT FRIENDS!” was not the caption Diddy had in mind, so two had to get the chop — or, rather, the crop.

During an appearance on Ellen, Diddy blamed his photography editor for the shady mix-up.

“Sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures,” he said. “There were people that were taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away.”

Diddy added that some of the missing artists haven’t spoken to him in weeks. Will French Montana and Fabolous get an apologetic bottle of Ciroc in the mail?

See Diddy’s explanation for the #DiddyCrop with examples here in his interview with Ellen: