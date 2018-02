12/9/2017 - Dua Lipa during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017 at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Dua Lipa is giving Fifty Shades Freed fans one last taste of the soundtrack a day before its full release.

Listen to “High” below, and check out the full soundtrack and Fifty Shades Freed in theaters February 9.