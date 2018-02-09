Before one of the year’s most anticipated films arrives in theaters next week, Kendrick Lamar, Top Dawg Entertainment, and TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith are finally giving us the Black Panther: The Album, which has gotten almost as much hype as the movie itself.

The stars align on the 14-track set, which features hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names including K-Dot, who appears on five tracks, and his TDE family members SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock. Other guests include The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, 2 Chainz, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Jorja Smith, Anderson .Paak, Zacari, Mozzy, and more.

By Alex Perlin