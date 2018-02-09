Nowadays, we will give just about anyone 15 minutes of fame. Even if your only accomplishment is taking a selfie.

Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles shocked the world by defeating the New England Patriots, the world has been fixated on this selfie kid aka Ryan McKenna, who was seen snapping a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his halftime performance. That’s all it took for this kid to get the invitation of a lifetime.

Ellen DeGeneres invited the 13 year-old onto her show to talk about the incident that made him the star of the Super Bowl. He goes on to talk about the process behind how he was able to be in the right place at the perfect time and then Ellen decides to bring out the big guns.

Then, the moment he least expected: DeGeneres surprised the teenager with a phone call from Timberlake. Ryan began to break down as soon as he heard the singer’s voice and the reaction is priceless.

But seriously, all of this because he took a selfie? This is crazy…

By Alex Perlin