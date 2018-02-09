I know this is going to be hard to believe BUT…I am a grown ass woman and I have NEVER had a facial before! And after finally getting one…I’ve been thinking…HOW HAVE I NEVER HAD A FACIAL BEFORE?! WOW.

Not only did I try my first facial ever…it was special and perfect for the month of February and Valentine’s Day…I tried a rose and spiced mayan CHOCOLATE facial! It. Was. HEAVENLY.

I went down to my all time favorite nail place, La Sirena Nail and Beauty Bar. They’re located in Barrio Logan and they’re the best! The nail artists there are beyond talented, DOWN to do what you want on your nails, always keep it real, chola chic (WHICH IM OBSESSED WITH), and just beautiful women. They also cut, color and style hair there, do make up, waxing, lash extensions, massages and so much more including this AMAZING rose and chocolate facial!!!

So I went in not knowing what to expect…I met their resident massage therapist Leticia who is such a sweetheart. She had me take some clothes off (only if you feel comfortable doing so) and lay down under some sheets. Spa music was playing and the lighting was perfect. Nice and dim. VERY RELAXING. She comes in and begins. I was trying to ask her everything she was doing for the purpose of my blog but 1) I couldn’t remember it all and 2) I was also trying to enjoy the facial so sorry! From what I remember she started with an acai berry cleansing scrub, then went on with a rose glycolic peel, then massaged my face with a kansa wand from India and kumkumafi facial oil and then to what I was really curious about…the mayan spiced cacao chocolate MASK.

It doesn’t smell like the chocolate we’re used to…because it’s all natural and raw but it does smell a teeny bit like chocolate and feels sooo good. I am just about to pass out at this point because I am SO relaxed and it all feels so good on my skin.

She finished with some cellular rejuvenation serum and rosewater toner and I FELT SO FRESH!

If you’ve never had a facial before I HIGHLY recommend one. But not just any one, THIS ONE. The products Leticia used on me were mostly organic and natural and made my skin feel so smooth and fresh for days. Plus, why not have a little fun and switch it up in February with some mayan spiced chocolate right?! 😉

Some other things La Sirena Nail and Beauty Bar is offering in February is a raw mayan spiced chocolate and himalayan salt back treatment which I want to try next AND a mayan spiced chocolate strawberry PEDICURE which I want too!

Let me know if you have any questions or comments. You can email me at Tonya.Gonzalez@Entercom.com or DM me on IG @ImTonyaGonzalez.

What should I try next??????

<3,

Tonya