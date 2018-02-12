Idris Elba is no stranger to getting down on one knee as we have previously seen in his past two marriages, but he’s back to put on one “last” performance.

Even though Idris did say that marriage was completely off the tables after his two previous trips down marriage lane didn’t go swimmingly, there was just something about Ms. Sabrina Dhowre.

Congratulation to Idris Elba and his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre on their engagement.❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/LNvGxddG3l — AFRICAN BEAUTIES (@_AFRICANS_) February 10, 2018

The beauty queen was ecstatic once Idris dropped down to one knee and popped the question she has been waiting to hear her entire life. After accepting his proposal, the newly-engaged couple went in for a passionate kiss before he popped the ring on her finger.

How about we make this the last time I have to blog about one of your engagements, Idris?