The latest food craze to take over social media? Tacros.

The tacro, a taco-croissant hybrid, has a unique croissant dough that’s more on the salty side than the typical sweet to complement the flavors inside. Tacros stuffed with pulled pork, chicken, or even barbecued jackfruit alongside veggies and salsa.

Vive La Tarte’s Instagram account has revealed that the $12 tacros have been selling out within two hours of when they go on sale at 11 a.m.

By Alex Perlin